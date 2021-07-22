Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.33.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HASI stock opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.48%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 333,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 26,121 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $740,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 139,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.