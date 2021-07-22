Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD) Insider Graham Sheward Acquires 17,000 Shares

Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD) insider Graham Sheward purchased 17,000 shares of Hansard Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £9,520 ($12,437.94).

Shares of HSD opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Thursday. Hansard Global Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.86 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66.83 ($0.87). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 182.60. The stock has a market cap of £75.66 million and a P/E ratio of 17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 26.90 and a current ratio of 26.90.

Get Hansard Global alerts:

Hansard Global Company Profile

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hansard Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansard Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.