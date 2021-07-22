Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Releases Earnings Results

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HOG stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 40,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

