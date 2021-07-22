Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 23,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,414,828 shares.The stock last traded at $42.04 and had previously closed at $43.80.

The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59.

About Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

