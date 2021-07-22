Harleysville Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS HARL opened at $24.15 on Thursday. Harleysville Financial has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $90.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Harleysville Financial alerts:

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.