Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 42,961 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 84.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59,334 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 449.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

HRMY opened at $29.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.60. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.32.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.