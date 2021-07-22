HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Barclays

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.86.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $249.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.68. The company has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $254.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 342,446 shares of company stock valued at $68,773,585. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.