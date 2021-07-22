HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $267.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $222.00 to $267.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HCA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.48.

Shares of HCA opened at $249.25 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $254.45. The stock has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $14,558,073.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,977,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 342,446 shares of company stock valued at $68,773,585. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

