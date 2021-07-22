HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $290.00 at Truist

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Truist from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s current price.

HCA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

HCA stock opened at $249.25 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $254.45. The company has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $14,558,073.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,977,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 342,446 shares of company stock valued at $68,773,585. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,339,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,149,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after buying an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

