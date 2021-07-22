HCA Healthcare Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,736 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 68% compared to the average volume of 1,628 call options.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $14,558,073.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,977,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,446 shares of company stock worth $68,773,585. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $249.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $254.45. The stock has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Several analysts have commented on HCA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

