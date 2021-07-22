Head-To-Head Comparison: Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) and Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and Huron Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montrose Environmental Group -7.06% 17.90% 2.68% Huron Consulting Group 2.86% 8.41% 4.27%

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and Huron Consulting Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montrose Environmental Group $328.24 million 3.93 -$57.95 million ($4.69) -10.55 Huron Consulting Group $871.01 million 1.16 -$23.84 million $2.15 20.86

Huron Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Montrose Environmental Group. Montrose Environmental Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huron Consulting Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Montrose Environmental Group and Huron Consulting Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montrose Environmental Group 0 7 6 0 2.46 Huron Consulting Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus target price of $33.17, indicating a potential downside of 33.00%. Huron Consulting Group has a consensus target price of $64.33, indicating a potential upside of 43.44%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than Montrose Environmental Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats Montrose Environmental Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves oil and gas, utilities, construction, midstream energy, commodities, petrochemical, and tobacco industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups. The company's Business Advisory segment offers cloud-based technology, analytics, restructuring, and capital advisory solutions to life science, financial, healthcare, education, energy and utilities, and industrials and manufacturing industries, as well as to public sectors. Its Education segment provides research enterprise and student lifecycle; digital, technology and analytic solutions; and organizational transformation services to public and private colleges and universities, academic medical centers, research institutes, and other not-for-profit organizations. Huron Consulting Group Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

