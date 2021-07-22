Head to Head Contrast: MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ferroglobe and MP Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A MP Materials 0 2 5 0 2.71

MP Materials has a consensus price target of $39.07, suggesting a potential upside of 12.57%. Given MP Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Ferroglobe.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ferroglobe and MP Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe $1.14 billion 0.82 -$246.34 million N/A N/A MP Materials $134.31 million 44.13 -$21.83 million $0.22 157.77

MP Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferroglobe.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.5% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ferroglobe and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe -17.59% -16.63% -4.98% MP Materials N/A 5.56% 3.75%

Summary

MP Materials beats Ferroglobe on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; calcium silicon, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal and in pyrotechnics; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash metallurgical coal mines in the United States, as well as holds interests in hydroelectric power plant in France. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited and changed its name to Ferroglobe PLC in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.U.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

