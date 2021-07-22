Head-To-Head Survey: GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) versus Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) and Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 3.61, suggesting that its stock price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameriprise Financial has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Ameriprise Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 29.70 $20.20 million N/A N/A Ameriprise Financial $11.90 billion 2.41 $1.53 billion $14.08 17.57

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Ameriprise Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlassBridge Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Ameriprise Financial -0.53% 34.89% 1.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Ameriprise Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Ameriprise Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GlassBridge Enterprises and Ameriprise Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Ameriprise Financial 0 1 6 0 2.86

Ameriprise Financial has a consensus price target of $253.38, indicating a potential upside of 2.40%. Given Ameriprise Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ameriprise Financial is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiary, Adara Asset Management LLC operates owns and operates an asset management business and a sports investment platform in the United States. It offers investment advisory services, including management of composition of each fund's portfolio, conducting investment research, monitoring compliance, risk management, and distributing regulatory reports to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company also manages traditional liquid investments for third party clients, and engages in proprietary trading. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice; brokerage products and services for retail and institutional clients; discretionary and non-discretionary investment advisory accounts; mutual funds; insurance and annuities products; cash management and banking products; and face-amount certificates. The Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third-party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segment products also include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property and infrastructure funds. The Retirement & Protection Solutions segment provides variable annuity products to individual clients, as well as life and DI insurance products to retail clients. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

