Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.209 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Healthcare Services Group has increased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years.

HCSG stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $26.77. 531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,681. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

