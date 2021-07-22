Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of HCSG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,681. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

HCSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

