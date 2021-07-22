HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Sells $764,900.00 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,447,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,261.38, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 23.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

