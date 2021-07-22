Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 10,430,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

HLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Shares of HLX opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $700.85 million, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.