Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. On average, analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.49 million, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.78. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $34.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.