Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Global Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It provides acquisition, disposition, valuation and lending services for surplus and distressed assets. Heritage Global Inc., formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

HGBL opened at $2.15 on Monday. Heritage Global has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $76.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 36.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Global will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 968.6% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,630 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

Further Reading: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Global (HGBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.