HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.06

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
HICL opened at GBX 168.35 ($2.20) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 21.19. HICL Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 158.72 ($2.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 180.60 ($2.36). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 169.22.
HICL Infrastructure Company Profile
Recommended Story: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for HICL Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HICL Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.