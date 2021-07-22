HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.06

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HICL opened at GBX 168.35 ($2.20) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 21.19. HICL Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 158.72 ($2.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 180.60 ($2.36). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 169.22.

Get HICL Infrastructure alerts:

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for HICL Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HICL Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.