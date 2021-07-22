HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Update

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:HLTRF opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on HLS Therapeutics from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.