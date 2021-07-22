Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,454,000. Moderna makes up about 1.4% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Moderna by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Moderna by 884.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $240,913,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $164,693,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MRNA. Argus boosted their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $4,266,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 370,562 shares of company stock worth $73,433,611 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $2.08 on Thursday, reaching $323.19. 391,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,634,530. The firm has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $342.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

