Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 105,403 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1,885.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,403 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,829,063 shares of company stock valued at $106,355,714 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

