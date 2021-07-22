Holocene Advisors LP Buys Shares of 134,538 Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 134,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SC. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth about $42,257,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth about $21,026,000. WS Management Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth about $18,131,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth about $11,610,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3,866.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 396,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

SC opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SC. Compass Point cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

