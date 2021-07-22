Holocene Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $197.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. Equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

