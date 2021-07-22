Holocene Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 2.40% of Liberty Media Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth $32,352,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth $12,638,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,393,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,121,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,764,000. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Acquisition stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

