Holocene Advisors LP Takes $4.27 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $592,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,049,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 189,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $98.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

