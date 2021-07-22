Holocene Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Holocene Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,129,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,945 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 105.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 24,181 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,515,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,273,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 115,053 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter worth approximately $20,220,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter worth approximately $15,148,000.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MREO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ MREO opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.71.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MREO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO).

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.