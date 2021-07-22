HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider Acquires £150.08 in Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider David Bower bought 16 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 938 ($12.26) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($196.08).

Shares of HSV stock opened at GBX 956.50 ($12.50) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 958.88. HomeServe plc has a 12 month low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a yield of 1.92%. HomeServe’s payout ratio is 2.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,335.88 ($17.45).

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

