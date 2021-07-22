Homrich & Berg Has $11.21 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $170.18. The stock had a trading volume of 113,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,537. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.25. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

