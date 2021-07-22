Homrich & Berg Has $41.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Homrich & Berg cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Homrich & Berg’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $41,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after buying an additional 3,064,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after buying an additional 2,428,658 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,630,000 after purchasing an additional 504,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,731,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.32. 4,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,205. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.