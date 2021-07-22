Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Cut by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.07.

NYSE:HON opened at $231.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.79. The company has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.21 and a 52 week high of $234.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.