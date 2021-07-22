Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE HMN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,505. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

