Hound Partners LLC Has $51.67 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Hound Partners LLC trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 64,528 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for 2.4% of Hound Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $51,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Shares of ROST traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.52. 21,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,335. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.54.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

