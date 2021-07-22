Hound Partners LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 92.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discovery by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Discovery by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Discovery by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.97. 147,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,366,519. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

