Hound Partners LLC Invests $3.73 Million in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITQRU. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $19,880,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $10,115,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $8,734,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,560,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,914,000.

OTCMKTS ITQRU traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,144. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

