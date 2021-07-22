Hound Partners LLC Sells 157,026 Shares of ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU)

Hound Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,026 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in ACON S2 Acquisition by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in ACON S2 Acquisition by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STWOU remained flat at $$10.30 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,534. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $12.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.31.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

