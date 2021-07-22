Hound Partners LLC Sells 89,067 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Hound Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,067 shares during the quarter. Wayfair comprises 1.6% of Hound Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hound Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Wayfair worth $34,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,158,000 after purchasing an additional 848,531 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter worth approximately $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 20.5% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,596,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,168,000 after purchasing an additional 441,982 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter worth approximately $506,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,139,391.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,711 shares of company stock worth $4,153,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $7.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $284.65. 19,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,691. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.12 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.73.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.79.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

