Hound Partners LLC Takes Position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $31,000. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $130,000.

Get Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of HYACU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,760. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.