Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Announces Earnings Results

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ HBMD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95. Howard Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $366.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBMD. Stephens upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howard Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

