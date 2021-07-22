HRT Financial LP Acquires New Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 42,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $21,146,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,343,000 after purchasing an additional 390,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 88,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 59,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.30. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $20.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.53 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.99%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

