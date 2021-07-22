HRT Financial LP Buys 9,870 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.06% of S&T Bancorp worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 186.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 193,176 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 41.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,862 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 63.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STBA shares. TheStreet upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. S&T Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.61.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.70.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.92%.

In related news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,666,918.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

