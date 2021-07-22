HRT Financial LP Invests $763,000 in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NNOX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $8,765,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 460.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $2,505,000. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $28.23 on Thursday. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $94.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

