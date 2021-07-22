HRT Financial LP Makes New $805,000 Investment in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 80,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBACU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000.

Shares of EBACU stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.49.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

