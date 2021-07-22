HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 74,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRNLU. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $24,950,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $9,980,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $6,843,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,530,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,967,000.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRNLU opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.