HRT Financial LP Takes Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,380 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHB. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHB. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

