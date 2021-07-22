H&T Group (LON:HAT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.66). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 267.50 ($3.49), with a volume of 120,295 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get H&T Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 274.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a market cap of £106.64 million and a P/E ratio of 8.33.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.