Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) Shares Sold by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660,282 shares during the quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.72% of Hudson Executive Investment worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hudson Executive Investment by 12.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.73.

In related news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein purchased 5,000,000 shares of Hudson Executive Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

