Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. raised their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.65.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $463.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $442.24.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

