Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.350-2.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.35-2.75 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Huron Consulting Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.94. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.34.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,945 shares of company stock valued at $950,540. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.